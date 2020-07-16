All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

3206 Montauk Hill Dr

3206 Montaux Hill Drive · (888) 477-0407
Location

3206 Montaux Hill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One month free! If an application submitted by July 1st. This immaculate property will not last long. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard with a covered patio. Swim/Tennis Community.
Requirements to Lease
- Must make 3 times the rent
-No evictions
-Verifiable employment
-Must pass a background screening
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr have any available units?
3206 Montauk Hill Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr have?
Some of 3206 Montauk Hill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Montauk Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Montauk Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Montauk Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Montauk Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Montauk Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Montauk Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3206 Montauk Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3206 Montauk Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Montauk Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Montauk Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3206 Montauk Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
