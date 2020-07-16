3206 Montauk Hill Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

One month free! If an application submitted by July 1st. This immaculate property will not last long. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard with a covered patio. Swim/Tennis Community.

Requirements to Lease

- Must make 3 times the rent

-No evictions

-Verifiable employment

-Must pass a background screening

