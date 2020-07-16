3206 Montauk Hill Dr

Amenities
One month free! If an application submitted by July 1st. This immaculate property will not last long. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard with a covered patio. Swim/Tennis Community.
Requirements to Lease
- Must make 3 times the rent
-No evictions
-Verifiable employment
-Must pass a background screening
One month free! If an application submitted by July 1st. This immaculate property will not last long. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard with a covered patio. Swim/Tennis Community.
Requirements to Lease
- Must make 3 times the rent
-No evictions
-Verifiable employment
-Must pass a background screening