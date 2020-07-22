All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3168 S Dover Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3168 S Dover Dr
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

3168 S Dover Dr

3168 Dover Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3168 Dover Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE HOUSE AND NEIGHBORHOOD. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AT GWINNETT PLACE MALL AND DOWNTOWN DULUTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 S Dover Dr have any available units?
3168 S Dover Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3168 S Dover Dr have?
Some of 3168 S Dover Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3168 S Dover Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3168 S Dover Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 S Dover Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3168 S Dover Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3168 S Dover Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3168 S Dover Dr offers parking.
Does 3168 S Dover Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3168 S Dover Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 S Dover Dr have a pool?
No, 3168 S Dover Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3168 S Dover Dr have accessible units?
No, 3168 S Dover Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 S Dover Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3168 S Dover Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3168 S Dover Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3168 S Dover Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College