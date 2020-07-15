306 Knelston Oak Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs. Gourmet kitchen with pantry, cherry cabinets, granite counters, back patio for relaxation. Location, location, location, easy access to I-85 off Lawrenceville/Suwanee Exit 111. MUST HAVE GATE CODE TO enter townhome community. Pets negotiable, as community does have weight/breed restrictions. WATER INCLUDED...Tenant pays gas/electric.