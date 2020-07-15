All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:13 PM

306 Knelston Oak Dr

306 Knelston Oak Drive · (404) 992-4936
Location

306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs. Gourmet kitchen with pantry, cherry cabinets, granite counters, back patio for relaxation. Location, location, location, easy access to I-85 off Lawrenceville/Suwanee Exit 111. MUST HAVE GATE CODE TO enter townhome community. Pets negotiable, as community does have weight/breed restrictions. WATER INCLUDED...Tenant pays gas/electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Knelston Oak Dr have any available units?
306 Knelston Oak Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Knelston Oak Dr have?
Some of 306 Knelston Oak Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Knelston Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
306 Knelston Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Knelston Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Knelston Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 306 Knelston Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 306 Knelston Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 306 Knelston Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Knelston Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Knelston Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 306 Knelston Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 306 Knelston Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 306 Knelston Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Knelston Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Knelston Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Knelston Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Knelston Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
