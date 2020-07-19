All apartments in Gwinnett County
3015 Wellbrook Drive
3015 Wellbrook Drive

3015 Wellbrook Dr · No Longer Available
3015 Wellbrook Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
carpet
Cozy 4Br, 3 Ba home located in Loganville. Complete with lovely hardwood foyer, new carpet, built in book shelves, open floor plan, and a large fenced in back yard just perfect for pets/entertaining. The home features two kitchens, beautiful details, lovely trey ceilings, tile floors in basement, and tons of storage. Full in-law suite in basement. Deck on main level and covered patio on lower level. Swim/tennis in neighborhood.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. Municipal occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Wellbrook Drive have any available units?
3015 Wellbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3015 Wellbrook Drive have?
Some of 3015 Wellbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Wellbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Wellbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Wellbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Wellbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Wellbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3015 Wellbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3015 Wellbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Wellbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Wellbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3015 Wellbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 3015 Wellbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3015 Wellbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Wellbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 Wellbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Wellbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 Wellbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
