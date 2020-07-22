2990 Highpoint Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely home on large corner lot! Relax on the rocking chair front porch. Enter the home into the Family Room and cozy up in front of the wood burning fireplace. Hardwoods run throughout the entire home and lead you into the eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops, and tile backsplash. Appliances include gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Bedroom is on the main level. Two additional Bedrooms and a full Bathroom are located downstairs. This home is complete with Bonus/Rec Room and large fenced backyard. Call today before it is gone! No pets please. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package



Schools: Norton Elementary, Snellville Middle, and South Gwinnett High