Gwinnett County, GA
2990 Highpoint Rd
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

2990 Highpoint Rd

2990 Highpoint Road · No Longer Available
Location

2990 Highpoint Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely home on large corner lot! Relax on the rocking chair front porch. Enter the home into the Family Room and cozy up in front of the wood burning fireplace. Hardwoods run throughout the entire home and lead you into the eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops, and tile backsplash. Appliances include gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Bedroom is on the main level. Two additional Bedrooms and a full Bathroom are located downstairs. This home is complete with Bonus/Rec Room and large fenced backyard. Call today before it is gone! No pets please. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package

Schools: Norton Elementary, Snellville Middle, and South Gwinnett High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Highpoint Rd have any available units?
2990 Highpoint Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2990 Highpoint Rd have?
Some of 2990 Highpoint Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Highpoint Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Highpoint Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Highpoint Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2990 Highpoint Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2990 Highpoint Rd offer parking?
No, 2990 Highpoint Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2990 Highpoint Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 Highpoint Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Highpoint Rd have a pool?
No, 2990 Highpoint Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2990 Highpoint Rd have accessible units?
No, 2990 Highpoint Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Highpoint Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 Highpoint Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 Highpoint Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2990 Highpoint Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
