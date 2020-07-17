2849 Morgan Spring Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertops overlooks the light-filled family room with views of the outdoor. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout Downstairs. New Stainless appliances. Loft on the second floor. Property is Furnished. Showings Schedule Wed, Thurs, & Friday Between 11-2pm. Due to Covid-19 Sorry No Sorry Until July 6th 2020. Smart home includes blue-tooth deadbolt on front entry, Ring Pro video doorbell, Wi-Fi enabled light switches, Wi-Fi thermostats with 7 days weather forecasting, event-based air cleaning, and humidity control through apps. Property is Furnished. Showings Schedule Wed, Thurs, & Friday Between 11-2pm.