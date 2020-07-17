All apartments in Gwinnett County
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

2849 Morgan Spring Trail

2849 Morgan Spring Trl · (404) 427-8173
Location

2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertops overlooks the light-filled family room with views of the outdoor. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout Downstairs. New Stainless appliances. Loft on the second floor. Property is Furnished. Showings Schedule Wed, Thurs, & Friday Between 11-2pm. Due to Covid-19 Sorry No Sorry Until July 6th 2020. Smart home includes blue-tooth deadbolt on front entry, Ring Pro video doorbell, Wi-Fi enabled light switches, Wi-Fi thermostats with 7 days weather forecasting, event-based air cleaning, and humidity control through apps. Property is Furnished. Showings Schedule Wed, Thurs, & Friday Between 11-2pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail have any available units?
2849 Morgan Spring Trail has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail have?
Some of 2849 Morgan Spring Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 Morgan Spring Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2849 Morgan Spring Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 Morgan Spring Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2849 Morgan Spring Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2849 Morgan Spring Trail offers parking.
Does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2849 Morgan Spring Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail have a pool?
No, 2849 Morgan Spring Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail have accessible units?
No, 2849 Morgan Spring Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849 Morgan Spring Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2849 Morgan Spring Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2849 Morgan Spring Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
