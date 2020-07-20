All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2791 Sedgeview Lane

2791 Sedgeview Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2791 Sedgeview Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home in the perfect location. Quick access to interstate, Hamilton Mill and of course the Mall!! No pets please. This many bedrooms for this price is a steal. And check out the huge master bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 Sedgeview Lane have any available units?
2791 Sedgeview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2791 Sedgeview Lane have?
Some of 2791 Sedgeview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 Sedgeview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2791 Sedgeview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 Sedgeview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2791 Sedgeview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2791 Sedgeview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2791 Sedgeview Lane offers parking.
Does 2791 Sedgeview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2791 Sedgeview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 Sedgeview Lane have a pool?
No, 2791 Sedgeview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2791 Sedgeview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2791 Sedgeview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 Sedgeview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2791 Sedgeview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2791 Sedgeview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2791 Sedgeview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
