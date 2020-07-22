All apartments in Gwinnett County
2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way

2738 Rolling Downs Way · No Longer Available
Location

2738 Rolling Downs Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 5 BR/4 BA home in Grayson! This immaculate home features designer upgrades including custom tile flooring, judges paneling, treyed ceilings, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, pass through fireplace, and much much more! Main level includes kitchen, living room, great room, laundry, bedroom and full bath. Upper level features spacious master with fireplace and en suite bath, 3 additional bedrooms and bath. Popular Grayson Schools! Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way have any available units?
2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way have?
Some of 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way currently offering any rent specials?
2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way pet-friendly?
No, 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way offer parking?
No, 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way does not offer parking.
Does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way have a pool?
No, 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way does not have a pool.
Does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way have accessible units?
No, 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2738 ROLLING DOWNS Way does not have units with air conditioning.
