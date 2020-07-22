All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2634 Gold Rush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2634 Gold Rush Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2634 Gold Rush Drive

2634 Gold Rust Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2634 Gold Rust Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!!

Welcome home to a beautiful California Ranch in Mill Creek School District with a meticulously sculpted yard. All side brick home with great view of the backyard. A large kitchen open to the living room that goes to the sunroom. Large dual master bedrooms on the main with a large master bath in between dual room. Downstairs is a beautiful living room and another bedroom. I huge amount of storage available as well. There is nothing in this house that will not amaze you. Available for move in 11/15.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Gold Rush Drive have any available units?
2634 Gold Rush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2634 Gold Rush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Gold Rush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Gold Rush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 Gold Rush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2634 Gold Rush Drive offer parking?
No, 2634 Gold Rush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2634 Gold Rush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Gold Rush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Gold Rush Drive have a pool?
No, 2634 Gold Rush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Gold Rush Drive have accessible units?
No, 2634 Gold Rush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Gold Rush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Gold Rush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 Gold Rush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 Gold Rush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College