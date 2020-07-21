Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2611 Old Peachtree Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2611 Old Peachtree Rd
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2611 Old Peachtree Rd
2611 Old Peachtree Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2611 Old Peachtree Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location - Dacula schools. NO HOA! Large yard. Recently renovated. Huge kitchen. Pet fee (non-refundable) for one approved pet. Please call with questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd have any available units?
2611 Old Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 2611 Old Peachtree Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2611 Old Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Old Peachtree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Old Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Old Peachtree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd offer parking?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd have a pool?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Old Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College