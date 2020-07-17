2534 Morgan Place Drive.

Amenities

A brand new unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath. The townhouse is conveniently located close to Mall of GA. A few minutes away from a myriad of shops, a theater and many restaurants. Highways I-985 /I-85 are close by. The home contains a bright open floor plan, a beautiful hardwood floor on the main level , a large kitchen with a huge granite counter top ,which can be used as a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dining room,and a living room with a fireplace. The Upper level has a master suite, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Good credit must. No pet.