2534 Morgan Place Drive.
Gwinnett County, GA
2534 Morgan Place Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

2534 Morgan Place Drive

2534 Morgan Place Dr · (770) 714-3247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2534 Morgan Place Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1818 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
A brand new unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath. The townhouse is conveniently located close to Mall of GA. A few minutes away from a myriad of shops, a theater and many restaurants. Highways I-985 /I-85 are close by. The home contains a bright open floor plan, a beautiful hardwood floor on the main level , a large kitchen with a huge granite counter top ,which can be used as a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dining room,and a living room with a fireplace. The Upper level has a master suite, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Good credit must. No pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2534 Morgan Place Drive have any available units?
2534 Morgan Place Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2534 Morgan Place Drive have?
Some of 2534 Morgan Place Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Morgan Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Morgan Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Morgan Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Morgan Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2534 Morgan Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Morgan Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2534 Morgan Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Morgan Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Morgan Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2534 Morgan Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Morgan Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2534 Morgan Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Morgan Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 Morgan Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Morgan Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Morgan Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

