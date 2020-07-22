2451 Birkhall Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful END UNIT TOWNHOME in great location!! Hardwood floors throughout the main and upstairs except two secondary bedrooms. Berber carpets, Large master bedroom w/sitting area, lots of window. Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, large walk-in closet. Kitchen features S/S Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Island, Granite Countertop, Maple Cabinets and Walk-in pantry. Laundry room upstairs. GREAT SCHOOLS! CLOSE TO I-85HWY, ARENA, MALLS, SHOPS, FITNESS CTR, RESTAURANTS & many more.... Community has amenities include fitness center, swimming pool.