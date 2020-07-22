All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2451 Birkhall Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2451 Birkhall Way
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:24 AM

2451 Birkhall Way

2451 Birkhall Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2451 Birkhall Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful END UNIT TOWNHOME in great location!! Hardwood floors throughout the main and upstairs except two secondary bedrooms. Berber carpets, Large master bedroom w/sitting area, lots of window. Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, large walk-in closet. Kitchen features S/S Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Island, Granite Countertop, Maple Cabinets and Walk-in pantry. Laundry room upstairs. GREAT SCHOOLS! CLOSE TO I-85HWY, ARENA, MALLS, SHOPS, FITNESS CTR, RESTAURANTS & many more.... Community has amenities include fitness center, swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 Birkhall Way have any available units?
2451 Birkhall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2451 Birkhall Way have?
Some of 2451 Birkhall Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 Birkhall Way currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Birkhall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Birkhall Way pet-friendly?
No, 2451 Birkhall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2451 Birkhall Way offer parking?
Yes, 2451 Birkhall Way offers parking.
Does 2451 Birkhall Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 Birkhall Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Birkhall Way have a pool?
Yes, 2451 Birkhall Way has a pool.
Does 2451 Birkhall Way have accessible units?
No, 2451 Birkhall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Birkhall Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 Birkhall Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 Birkhall Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 Birkhall Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College