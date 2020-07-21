All apartments in Gwinnett County
2325 Red Rose Ln
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

2325 Red Rose Ln

2325 Red Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Loganville Ranch Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! 3 Bdrm, 2 ba Ranch, upgraded kitchen countertops, SS fridge & gas range & stainless sink, new flooring, & so much more! Vaulted ceilings in the Family Room with beautiful marble surround fireplace & view to Kitchen. Large eat-in Kitchen w/breakfast bar. Master suite w/trey ceiling, hardwoods & walk-in closet. Master Bath has separate shower & garden tub, two spacious secondary bedrooms share hall Bath, large patio out back overlooking a large, level back yard w/wooden privacy fence. This will not last long!

Schools:
Elem: Magill
Middle: Grace Snell
High: South Gwinnett

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet-Friendly,
More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Loganville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

(RLNE4234107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Red Rose Ln have any available units?
2325 Red Rose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2325 Red Rose Ln have?
Some of 2325 Red Rose Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Red Rose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Red Rose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Red Rose Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Red Rose Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Red Rose Ln offer parking?
No, 2325 Red Rose Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Red Rose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Red Rose Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Red Rose Ln have a pool?
No, 2325 Red Rose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Red Rose Ln have accessible units?
No, 2325 Red Rose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Red Rose Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Red Rose Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Red Rose Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Red Rose Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
