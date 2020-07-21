2325 Red Rose Ln

Amenities
Loganville Ranch Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! 3 Bdrm, 2 ba Ranch, upgraded kitchen countertops, SS fridge & gas range & stainless sink, new flooring, & so much more! Vaulted ceilings in the Family Room with beautiful marble surround fireplace & view to Kitchen. Large eat-in Kitchen w/breakfast bar. Master suite w/trey ceiling, hardwoods & walk-in closet. Master Bath has separate shower & garden tub, two spacious secondary bedrooms share hall Bath, large patio out back overlooking a large, level back yard w/wooden privacy fence. This will not last long!
Schools:
Elem: Magill
Middle: Grace Snell
High: South Gwinnett
This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet-Friendly,
