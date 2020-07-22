2268 Lakeview Bend Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97ca39206e ---- This BEAUTIFUL home has a large, level, & private backyard. 9-foot ceilings on both floors. Boasts a 2 Car Garage, Huge Island kitchen overlooking great room, Stainless Steel GE Appliances, painted 42" cabinets. Gas log Fireplace, Grand Master Suite with Trey Ceiling. Large bedroom w/ Walk in closet and full bath on main level. Formal Dining Room, & Hardwood floors on Main Level, Oak Stairs with iron spindles. Porcelain Tile bathroom floors and owner's shower. THIS WILL NOT LAST. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Club House Homeowners Assoc Sidewalk Street Lights Undergrnd Utils Walk To Shopping