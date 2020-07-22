All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

2268 Lakeview Bend Way

2268 Lakeview Bend Way · No Longer Available
Location

2268 Lakeview Bend Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97ca39206e ---- This BEAUTIFUL home has a large, level, & private backyard. 9-foot ceilings on both floors. Boasts a 2 Car Garage, Huge Island kitchen overlooking great room, Stainless Steel GE Appliances, painted 42" cabinets. Gas log Fireplace, Grand Master Suite with Trey Ceiling. Large bedroom w/ Walk in closet and full bath on main level. Formal Dining Room, & Hardwood floors on Main Level, Oak Stairs with iron spindles. Porcelain Tile bathroom floors and owner's shower. THIS WILL NOT LAST. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Club House Homeowners Assoc Sidewalk Street Lights Undergrnd Utils Walk To Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way have any available units?
2268 Lakeview Bend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way have?
Some of 2268 Lakeview Bend Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 Lakeview Bend Way currently offering any rent specials?
2268 Lakeview Bend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 Lakeview Bend Way pet-friendly?
No, 2268 Lakeview Bend Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way offer parking?
Yes, 2268 Lakeview Bend Way offers parking.
Does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 Lakeview Bend Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way have a pool?
No, 2268 Lakeview Bend Way does not have a pool.
Does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way have accessible units?
No, 2268 Lakeview Bend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 Lakeview Bend Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2268 Lakeview Bend Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2268 Lakeview Bend Way has units with air conditioning.
