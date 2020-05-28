All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

2179 Bender Dr

2179 Bender Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2179 Bender Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in highly sought after school district that has a fabulous kitchen, fenced back yard and it is ready to be your today! No application fee and we can give you a response in less than 24 hours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 Bender Dr have any available units?
2179 Bender Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2179 Bender Dr have?
Some of 2179 Bender Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Bender Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Bender Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Bender Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2179 Bender Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2179 Bender Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2179 Bender Dr offers parking.
Does 2179 Bender Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2179 Bender Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Bender Dr have a pool?
No, 2179 Bender Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2179 Bender Dr have accessible units?
No, 2179 Bender Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 Bender Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2179 Bender Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2179 Bender Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2179 Bender Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
