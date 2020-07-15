All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2034 Longmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2034 Longmont Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

2034 Longmont Drive

2034 Longmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2034 Longmont Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Longmont Drive have any available units?
2034 Longmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2034 Longmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Longmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Longmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 Longmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2034 Longmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Longmont Drive offers parking.
Does 2034 Longmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Longmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Longmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2034 Longmont Drive has a pool.
Does 2034 Longmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2034 Longmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Longmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Longmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Longmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Longmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College