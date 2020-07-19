Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 Dunagan Drive
200 Dunagan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
200 Dunagan Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see a rental, quiet neighborhood, good schools,hardwood floor all house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Dunagan Drive have any available units?
200 Dunagan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 200 Dunagan Drive have?
Some of 200 Dunagan Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 Dunagan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Dunagan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Dunagan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Dunagan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 200 Dunagan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Dunagan Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Dunagan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Dunagan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Dunagan Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Dunagan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Dunagan Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Dunagan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Dunagan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Dunagan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Dunagan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Dunagan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
