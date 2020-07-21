All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:17 AM

1840 Wildcat Trace Circle

1840 Wildcat Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Wildcat Trace Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
One of a kind eclectic 4Bedroom / 4 Bath home for rent in quiet Lawrenceville sub-division.

Large spacious kitchen with wet bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, fireplace in adjoining family room. Hardwood flooring throughout, with private office & sunroom. Large deck for entertaining. Unfinished basement.

Excellent North Gwinnett Schools: Elementary-Taylor-Gwinnett; Middle-Creekland-Gwinnett; High-Collins Hill.

Move into your new home TODAY!

Residents Benefit Package
Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.

1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.
Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.

2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.
Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.

b>3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal
Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors

4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.

5) Filter Delivery
Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high-quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

6) Utility Assistance
Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.

7) Live Chat
Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website

8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)
Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.

9) Waiver of a late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month
Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: No Pets
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: One year lease

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

