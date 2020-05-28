Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive
1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GRATED TOWNHOME IN NORCROSS. LOTS OF GREEN SPACE OFF PATIO, SPACIOUS ROOM EASY ACCESS TO I 85. NEW APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED., GREAT VALUE FOR VERY NICE TOWNHOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive have any available units?
1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive have?
Some of 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1731 Oakbrook Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
