1691 Stoney Chase Drive
Gwinnett County, GA
1691 Stoney Chase Drive
Last updated November 16 2019
1691 Stoney Chase Drive
1691 Stoney Chase Drive Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
1691 Stoney Chase Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
4BR/2.5BA Traditional home with living room, dining room, and family room.
Kitchen features granite countertops. New LVP on main and new carpet upstairs. Oversized secondary bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive have any available units?
1691 Stoney Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive have?
Some of 1691 Stoney Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1691 Stoney Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1691 Stoney Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 Stoney Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1691 Stoney Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1691 Stoney Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1691 Stoney Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 1691 Stoney Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 1691 Stoney Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1691 Stoney Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1691 Stoney Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1691 Stoney Chase Drive has units with air conditioning.
