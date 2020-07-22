All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1658 Water Lily Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1658 Water Lily Way
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1658 Water Lily Way

1658 Water Lily Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1658 Water Lily Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing Step-less Ranch in ARCHER School District in a SWIM/TENNIS community. Beautiful BAMBOO Hardwood floors in the ENTIRE home. Vaulted Ceilings, SEPARATE dining/living room. Kitchen offers STAINLESS STEEL appliances, pantry and breakfast area. Large Master Suite. Master bath with TILED Floors, DOUBLE Vanity, Separate Shower & Tub, & walk-in closet. Secondary bath with TILED floors and shower glass door. FENCED yard perfect for kids or entertainment. Minutes from Sugarloaf Pkwy, Downtown Lawrenceville parks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 Water Lily Way have any available units?
1658 Water Lily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1658 Water Lily Way have?
Some of 1658 Water Lily Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 Water Lily Way currently offering any rent specials?
1658 Water Lily Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 Water Lily Way pet-friendly?
No, 1658 Water Lily Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1658 Water Lily Way offer parking?
Yes, 1658 Water Lily Way offers parking.
Does 1658 Water Lily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 Water Lily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 Water Lily Way have a pool?
Yes, 1658 Water Lily Way has a pool.
Does 1658 Water Lily Way have accessible units?
No, 1658 Water Lily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 Water Lily Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 Water Lily Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1658 Water Lily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1658 Water Lily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cielo Apartments by ARIUM
6069 S Norcross Tucker Rd
Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College