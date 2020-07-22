1658 Water Lily Way

Amenities
Amazing Step-less Ranch in ARCHER School District in a SWIM/TENNIS community. Beautiful BAMBOO Hardwood floors in the ENTIRE home. Vaulted Ceilings, SEPARATE dining/living room. Kitchen offers STAINLESS STEEL appliances, pantry and breakfast area. Large Master Suite. Master bath with TILED Floors, DOUBLE Vanity, Separate Shower & Tub, & walk-in closet. Secondary bath with TILED floors and shower glass door. FENCED yard perfect for kids or entertainment. Minutes from Sugarloaf Pkwy, Downtown Lawrenceville parks and more!