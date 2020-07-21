All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1579 Harbins Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1579 Harbins Rd.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1579 Harbins Rd.

1579 Harbins Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1579 Harbins Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - Convenient to I-85 at Jimmy Carter Blvd, living room is oversized, large country kitchen, full size washer dryer connections, patio and includes professional landscape maintenance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have any available units?
1579 Harbins Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1579 Harbins Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Harbins Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Harbins Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. offer parking?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have a pool?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College