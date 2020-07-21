Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1579 Harbins Rd.
1579 Harbins Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1579 Harbins Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - Convenient to I-85 at Jimmy Carter Blvd, living room is oversized, large country kitchen, full size washer dryer connections, patio and includes professional landscape maintenance.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5134422)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have any available units?
1579 Harbins Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1579 Harbins Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Harbins Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Harbins Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. offer parking?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have a pool?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1579 Harbins Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1579 Harbins Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
