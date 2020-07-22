All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

1548 Sever Rd

1548 Sever Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Sever Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 bed / 3 bath home in sought after Peachtree Ridge School district for rent. Perfect for dual family or roommates. Master on main with en suite and walk in closet. Hardwoods / tile on main level. Eat in kitchen / dining room. Open concept. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Laundry room. Basement has 2 beds / 1 bath, full kitchen & laundry. 2 car garage. Downstairs has separate parking and entry. Min lease is 2 years, but could do 3 year lease. If interested, contact agent to apply. Rent includes yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Sever Rd have any available units?
1548 Sever Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1548 Sever Rd have?
Some of 1548 Sever Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Sever Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Sever Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Sever Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1548 Sever Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1548 Sever Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1548 Sever Rd offers parking.
Does 1548 Sever Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 Sever Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Sever Rd have a pool?
No, 1548 Sever Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Sever Rd have accessible units?
No, 1548 Sever Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Sever Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 Sever Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Sever Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 Sever Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
