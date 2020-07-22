1548 Sever Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

5 bed / 3 bath home in sought after Peachtree Ridge School district for rent. Perfect for dual family or roommates. Master on main with en suite and walk in closet. Hardwoods / tile on main level. Eat in kitchen / dining room. Open concept. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Laundry room. Basement has 2 beds / 1 bath, full kitchen & laundry. 2 car garage. Downstairs has separate parking and entry. Min lease is 2 years, but could do 3 year lease. If interested, contact agent to apply. Rent includes yard maintenance.