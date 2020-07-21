All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1450 Timber Walk Drive

1450 Timber Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Timber Heights Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply today for your dream home! You will love the updates that this home features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in - APPLIANCES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN. In addition to all this, the home is in move in condition and lacks in nothing, other than for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This house located at 1450 Timber Walk Drive, in Loganville, is a perfect place for you to call home!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have any available units?
1450 Timber Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1450 Timber Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Timber Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Timber Walk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Timber Walk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive offer parking?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Timber Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Timber Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
