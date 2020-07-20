All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:43 AM

1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court

1401 Woodward Down Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1401 Woodward Down Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***Attention***Get it fast before someone else does!!! Beautiful new home in brand new S/D. Features dark brown hardwood floors t'out main. Open floor plan w/spacious kitchen & island makes it great for the family to gather. Kitchen features granite c'tops, tile b'splash, 42' cabinets & black appls. Level backyard, great for entertaining. 2nd level 4 BRS/2 baths & laundry room. Master BR is large w/walk-in closet, double sink vanity, sep tub/shower, & enclosed toilet. This will be leased rather quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have any available units?
1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have?
Some of 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court offer parking?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not offer parking.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have a pool?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have accessible units?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College