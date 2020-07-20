1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

***Attention***Get it fast before someone else does!!! Beautiful new home in brand new S/D. Features dark brown hardwood floors t'out main. Open floor plan w/spacious kitchen & island makes it great for the family to gather. Kitchen features granite c'tops, tile b'splash, 42' cabinets & black appls. Level backyard, great for entertaining. 2nd level 4 BRS/2 baths & laundry room. Master BR is large w/walk-in closet, double sink vanity, sep tub/shower, & enclosed toilet. This will be leased rather quick.