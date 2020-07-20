All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 PM

1265 Opie Lane

1265 Opie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Opie Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply today to take advantage of a move in special, which consist of the second month half off with a 12 month lease. This promotional offer expires on 08-15-19 so don't delay!
There is much to love about this move in ready home which offers 4 bedrooms, an office, and loads of room for all to enjoy! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. This is a gorgeous home so don't delay in applying since it will not last long! (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLE
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Opie Lane have any available units?
1265 Opie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1265 Opie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Opie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Opie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Opie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Opie Lane offer parking?
No, 1265 Opie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1265 Opie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Opie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Opie Lane have a pool?
No, 1265 Opie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Opie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1265 Opie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Opie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Opie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Opie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Opie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
