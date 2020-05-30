1230 Peach Blossom Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOW AVAILABLE-Brightly Lit 3Bed/2Bath Ranch Home in Collins Hill HS District. - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Cul-de-Sac Ranch In Orchard Mill Subdivision close to Shopping and Entertainment. Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Burning Fireplace. Walk-in Closets, Hardwood floors throughout, Galley Kitchen with Butcher Block Countertops, Pantry, Laundry Closet, Oversized Tub Shower Combo in Master, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage, Workshop and Screened in Porch. Pets Allowed (2 pet limit, Under 25lbs, $350 per pet non-refundable deposit) We Never Advertise on Craigs List.



(RLNE4678806)