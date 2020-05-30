All apartments in Gwinnett County
1230 Peach Blossom Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1230 Peach Blossom Court

1230 Peach Blossom Court · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Peach Blossom Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW AVAILABLE-Brightly Lit 3Bed/2Bath Ranch Home in Collins Hill HS District. - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Cul-de-Sac Ranch In Orchard Mill Subdivision close to Shopping and Entertainment. Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Burning Fireplace. Walk-in Closets, Hardwood floors throughout, Galley Kitchen with Butcher Block Countertops, Pantry, Laundry Closet, Oversized Tub Shower Combo in Master, Large Fenced in Backyard, 2 Car Garage, Workshop and Screened in Porch. Pets Allowed (2 pet limit, Under 25lbs, $350 per pet non-refundable deposit) We Never Advertise on Craigs List.

(RLNE4678806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Peach Blossom Court have any available units?
1230 Peach Blossom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1230 Peach Blossom Court have?
Some of 1230 Peach Blossom Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Peach Blossom Court currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Peach Blossom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Peach Blossom Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Peach Blossom Court is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Peach Blossom Court offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Peach Blossom Court offers parking.
Does 1230 Peach Blossom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Peach Blossom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Peach Blossom Court have a pool?
No, 1230 Peach Blossom Court does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Peach Blossom Court have accessible units?
No, 1230 Peach Blossom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Peach Blossom Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 Peach Blossom Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Peach Blossom Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Peach Blossom Court does not have units with air conditioning.
