Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 Sommerset Drive

1221 Sommerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Sommerset Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious split-level home with 4th bedroom and second family room on lower level! Corner lot with private backyard. Enjoy the yard from the sunroom. Easy access to the highway and shopping.
Application Requirements:
All occupants 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 X monthly rent
16 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Sommerset Drive have any available units?
1221 Sommerset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1221 Sommerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Sommerset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Sommerset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Sommerset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1221 Sommerset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Sommerset Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 Sommerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Sommerset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Sommerset Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Sommerset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Sommerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Sommerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Sommerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Sommerset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Sommerset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Sommerset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
