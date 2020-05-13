Beautiful well maintained home in a prestigious neighborhood. 5 bedroom 4 baths. award wining schools. new deck, freshly painted outside. huge private backyard. House is being painted inside now with neutral colors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have any available units?
1210 Nash Lee Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have?
Some of 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Nash Lee Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.