All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1210 Nash Lee Drive SW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1210 Nash Lee Drive SW

1210 Nash Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1210 Nash Lee Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful well maintained home in a prestigious neighborhood. 5 bedroom 4 baths. award wining schools. new deck, freshly painted outside. huge private backyard. House is being painted inside now with neutral colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have any available units?
1210 Nash Lee Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have?
Some of 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Nash Lee Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Nash Lee Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College