1155 Campbell Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Fantastic 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The spacious, open floor-plan from kitchen to family room. Awesome family room boasts an attractive fireplace. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, large walk-in pantry, & kitchen island. Dining room w/ Judge's paneling, trey ceiling, beautiful chandelier, and crown moulding. Huge master bedroom! Master bathroom has roomy walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate tower & tub. Laundry/utility room upstairs. 2-car garage. Corner lot.



