Gwinnett County, GA
1155 Campbell Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1155 Campbell Ridge Lane

1155 Campbell Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Campbell Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Fantastic 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The spacious, open floor-plan from kitchen to family room. Awesome family room boasts an attractive fireplace. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, large walk-in pantry, & kitchen island. Dining room w/ Judge's paneling, trey ceiling, beautiful chandelier, and crown moulding. Huge master bedroom! Master bathroom has roomy walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate tower & tub. Laundry/utility room upstairs. 2-car garage. Corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane have any available units?
1155 Campbell Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Campbell Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
