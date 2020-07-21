Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1100 Kentucky Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1100 Kentucky Dr
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1100 Kentucky Dr
1100 Kentucky Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1100 Kentucky Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Total 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two story, two-car garage, level fenced backyard. Move in ready condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 Kentucky Dr have any available units?
1100 Kentucky Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1100 Kentucky Dr have?
Some of 1100 Kentucky Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1100 Kentucky Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Kentucky Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Kentucky Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Kentucky Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1100 Kentucky Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Kentucky Dr offers parking.
Does 1100 Kentucky Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Kentucky Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Kentucky Dr have a pool?
No, 1100 Kentucky Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Kentucky Dr have accessible units?
No, 1100 Kentucky Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Kentucky Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Kentucky Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Kentucky Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Kentucky Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College