All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1070 Meadow Walk Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1070 Meadow Walk Ave
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1070 Meadow Walk Ave
1070 Meadow Walk Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1070 Meadow Walk Avenue, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath-Open Floor Plan. 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. Basement is partially finished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave have any available units?
1070 Meadow Walk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave have?
Some of 1070 Meadow Walk Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1070 Meadow Walk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Meadow Walk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Meadow Walk Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Meadow Walk Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Meadow Walk Ave offers parking.
Does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Meadow Walk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave have a pool?
No, 1070 Meadow Walk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave have accessible units?
No, 1070 Meadow Walk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Meadow Walk Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Meadow Walk Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Meadow Walk Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
