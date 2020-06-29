1067 Sham Pointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculately maintained spacious ranch in an awesome location, closed to HWY 85 and Mall of Georgia. Three spacious beautiful bedrooms on the main level plus a large bonus room on the upper level. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances. Play in your large fenced backyard and enjoy your morning coffee in your porch sun room. You'll love the floor plan and the home. Available immediately. $1600/month for 2-year lease. $1650/month for 1-year lease. Yard care is provided by owner for an additional fee of $75/month. TransUnion background and credit check.