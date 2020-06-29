All apartments in Gwinnett County
1067 Sham Pointe Drive

1067 Sham Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1067 Sham Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculately maintained spacious ranch in an awesome location, closed to HWY 85 and Mall of Georgia. Three spacious beautiful bedrooms on the main level plus a large bonus room on the upper level. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances. Play in your large fenced backyard and enjoy your morning coffee in your porch sun room. You'll love the floor plan and the home. Available immediately. $1600/month for 2-year lease. $1650/month for 1-year lease. Yard care is provided by owner for an additional fee of $75/month. TransUnion background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive have any available units?
1067 Sham Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive have?
Some of 1067 Sham Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Sham Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Sham Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Sham Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Sham Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Sham Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 Sham Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 1067 Sham Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1067 Sham Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Sham Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 Sham Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1067 Sham Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
