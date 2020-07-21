All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
100 Park Meadows Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

100 Park Meadows Drive

100 Park Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Park Meadows Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,526 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool

(RLNE5106375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Park Meadows Drive have any available units?
100 Park Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 100 Park Meadows Drive have?
Some of 100 Park Meadows Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Park Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Park Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Park Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Park Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Park Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Park Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 100 Park Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Park Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Park Meadows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 Park Meadows Drive has a pool.
Does 100 Park Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Park Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Park Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Park Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Park Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Park Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
