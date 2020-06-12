Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA with balcony

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1744 Mary Ave
1744 Mary Avenue, Griffin, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1811 sqft
It's a brand new home, ready for that picky tenant! Great kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, and dining area open to large family room.
Results within 1 mile of Griffin

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
204 Plantation Trail
204 Plantation Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1522 sqft
Awesome ranch that sits on a large lot. Walk into your new home that features a fireplace in the family room. Open concept so you can entertain and cook at the same time. Deck immediately off the family room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Stonewood
327 Stonewood, Spalding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
Results within 5 miles of Griffin

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2805 Expressway B 21
2805 North Expressway, Spalding County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
528 sqft
Great condo community in secluded area, right off I 85. 1 BR unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, private balcony. No parking issues, open lot with plenty of room.
Results within 10 miles of Griffin

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
585 Chastleton Drive
585 Chastleton Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2582 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Mallie Court
97 Mallie Court, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1464 sqft
Updated Hampton Home Features an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3363 sqft
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
293 Lossie Lane
293 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1407 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,407 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Griffin, GA

Hey there, welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Griffin, GA apartment hunting adventures! Situated 35 miles south of Atlanta, Griffin is an independent little city of roughly 23,000 that plays host to some of Hotlanta’s most affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the perfect rental in Griffin? Then check out the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together for you, and you’ll be kicking back in your Griffin, GA dream apartment i...

Fortunately, apartments come in all shapes and sizes and with a wide range of price tags in Griffin. Cozy little studio and one bedroom apartments or their more luxurious counterparts , no matter which route you go, though, don’t rush into a lease until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect apartment in Griffin; pretty much every apartment complex in the city has vacancies year-round and waiting lists are unheard of. Renters actually outnumber homeowners in Griffin by 13 percent, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a plethora of dream dwellings just waiting for folks like you to swoop them up.

Apartments in Griffin are generally on the older side (especially in the neighborhoods near the city center), but many of them nevertheless come equipped with first rate amenities (in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, balcony, gym, covered parking, free wifi, and more). Just be sure to arm yourself with a basic renter’s arsenal (I.D.s, proof of income, banking info, a pocketful of magic beans, etc.) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments for rent in Griffin are surprisingly easy to come by. Same goes for short term lease deals and furnished rentals. Be prepared, though, to fork over an extra in rent each month if you’re roomie walks on all fours or you’re looking for a short-term lease or furnished apartment rental.

Sounds like a plan? Sure it does! So start clicking away for your future humble abode and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Griffin, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Griffin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

