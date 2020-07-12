/
pet friendly apartments
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA
1428 Upland Dr
1428 Upland Drive, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1105 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home featuring hardwood flooring and a fenced backyard. Resident Benefit Package included. Pets welcome. No Housing Vouchers. Call today for more information.
515 East Central Avenue
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,104 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 1 mile of Griffin
216 Park St
216 Park Street, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
952 sqft
Home in excellent condition with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors, heat & air.
1232 North 9th Street
1232 Ext N 9th St, Experiment, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
1232 North 9th Street, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,008 sq ft and was built in 1971. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
Results within 5 miles of Griffin
221 Timber Wolf Trail
221 Timber Wolf Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1516 sqft
Convenient quiet country location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome now available! Interior freshly painted through out and new flooring through out! Available for immediate move-in! Enter into a lovely entry hall with a formal dining room to
410 Ashley Trail
410 Ashley Trail, Spalding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
2578 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH! LEASE TO OWN TODAY! - This spacious home features a large family room with fireplace, a formal dining area and an inviting master suite. The lower level features two bedrooms with a full bath and laundry area.
Results within 10 miles of Griffin
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
503 Brooks Rd
503 Brooks Road, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you when you’re ready to buy. Please visit - https://go.landis.com/n9Py1L Private & Peaceful.
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3228 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a