/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1644 Hallmark Hills Drive
1644 Hallmark Hills Dr, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1280 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. PROPERTY AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 Ranch home! No need for stairs! Hurry to see this one while it lasts! Here is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on a level lot. All kitchen appliances included with this rental.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
915 Lake Avenue
915 Lake Avenue, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1354 sqft
915 Lake Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft and was built in 1930. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1744 Mary Ave
1744 Mary Avenue, Griffin, GA
It's a brand new home, ready for that picky tenant! Great kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, and dining area open to large family room.
1 of 12
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
327 Hammond Drive
327 Hammond Drive, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1050 sqft
This is a completely renovated house. Large eat-in Kitchen with a separate laundry room. Fireplace in the Livingroom and hardwood flooring. Very close to downtown Spalding and central to many Griffin resources.
Results within 1 mile of Griffin
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
204 Plantation Trail
204 Plantation Trail, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1522 sqft
Awesome ranch that sits on a large lot. Walk into your new home that features a fireplace in the family room. Open concept so you can entertain and cook at the same time. Deck immediately off the family room.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Stonewood
327 Stonewood, Spalding County, GA
** DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Deer Creek Pkwy
107 Deercreek Pkwy, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1368 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH W/ PRIVACY FENCE! - This home features a split bedroom floor plan, spacious living room, high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, a breakfast bar and an adjacent dining area.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
128 Rehoboth Road
128 Rehoboth Road, East Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
128 Rehoboth Rd Griffin, GA is a single family home that contains 1,160 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Griffin
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
271 Bend View Rd
271 Bendview Road, Spalding County, GA
2 STORY APPROX 2350 SQ. FT, MOVE IN READY! 4 BEDROOM-2.5 BATHS HOME. MASTER ON MAIN, ALL ELECTRIC, VERY PRIVATE. 2 SEPARATE HVAC SYSTEM 1 UP, 1 DOWN. TWO YEAR LEASE. NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 18
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
231 Timberwolf Trail
231 Timber Wolf Trl, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Wolfcreek Townhomes - Great townhome in Griffin for rent, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room, formal dining area, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Ready for you. Comes with stove, refrig, dishwasher. Total electric.
Results within 10 miles of Griffin
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
211 Greenleaf Drive
211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hampton is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
245 Klinetop Drive
245 Klinetop Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1641 sqft
**Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA McDonough home features an entrance foyer into the living room with fireplace that opens to the roomy kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar adjoining the dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
1023 Field View Drive
1023 Field View Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1584 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
1124 Pebble Creek Lane
1124 Pebble Creek Lane, Heron Bay, GA
Beautiful Commuinty - The Enclave Community This lovely home has 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bath home has space for everyone. Master is just right for oversized furniture and has a sitting area and walk-in closet. Hardwoods on most of the main floor.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
585 Chastleton Drive
585 Chastleton Drive, Clayton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
97 Mallie Court
97 Mallie Court, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1464 sqft
Updated Hampton Home Features an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Lossie Lane
312 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1476 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
194 Bo Simpson Parkway
194 Bo Simpson Parkway, Henry County, GA
194 Bo Simpson Parkway Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful Home in Convenient McDonough! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: Paradise in your own backyard!! Private lake front home nestled in a wonderful community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
424 Savannah Place
424 Savannah Place, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1693 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,693 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.