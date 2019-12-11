Rent Calculator
2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE
2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE
2889 Horse Shoe Drive
·
Location
2889 Horse Shoe Drive, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 4/2 located in Gresham Park ready for immediate move in. Updated kitchen and baths with hardwoods throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE have any available units?
2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gresham Park, GA
.
What amenities does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE have?
Some of 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gresham Park
.
Does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2889 Horse Shoe Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
