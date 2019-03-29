2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast

Amenities
Great family home ready for new residents! Two bedroom home with lots of upgrades including granite countertops and appliances in the kitchen and hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Open, flowing floor plan with tons of space. Large backyard with a patio. Wonderful school district and just minutes from shopping and interstate access. This is a must-see!
Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Subdivision: FLAT SHOALS ACRES
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1654
Baths: 1 Year Built: 1954
Â½ Baths: 1
SCHOOLS
Mcnair High School
Mcnair Middle School
Clifton Elementary School
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1380
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.