Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:18 PM

2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast

2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Great family home ready for new residents! Two bedroom home with lots of upgrades including granite countertops and appliances in the kitchen and hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Open, flowing floor plan with tons of space. Large backyard with a patio. Wonderful school district and just minutes from shopping and interstate access. This is a must-see!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Subdivision: FLAT SHOALS ACRES
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1654
Baths: 1 Year Built: 1954
Â½ Baths: 1
SCHOOLS
Mcnair High School
Mcnair Middle School
Clifton Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1954

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1380
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast have any available units?
2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
