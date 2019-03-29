2693 Larkspur Drive Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated

Great family home ready for new residents! Two bedroom home with lots of upgrades including granite countertops and appliances in the kitchen and hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Open, flowing floor plan with tons of space. Large backyard with a patio. Wonderful school district and just minutes from shopping and interstate access. This is a must-see!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Subdivision: FLAT SHOALS ACRES

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1654

Baths: 1 Year Built: 1954

Â½ Baths: 1

SCHOOLS

Mcnair High School

Mcnair Middle School

Clifton Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1954



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1380

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.