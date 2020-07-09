All apartments in Gresham Park
2301 Charleston Pointe SE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

2301 Charleston Pointe SE

2301 Charleston Pointe Southeast · (404) 992-8519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 Charleston Pointe Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Charming 2-Story home is nestled in the beautiful neighborhood of Charleston Pointe! Minutes from EAST ATLANTA VILLAGE, GRESHAM PARK & DOWNTOWN, this home is the perfect location!! This home features 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, 1-CAR GARAGE, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, BEDROOM & BATHROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL, 2-STORY FAMILY ROOM with FIREPLACE; too many amenities to list! The Master Suite features vaulted ceilings a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower! The lawn service is taken care of!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE have any available units?
2301 Charleston Pointe SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE have?
Some of 2301 Charleston Pointe SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Charleston Pointe SE currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Charleston Pointe SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Charleston Pointe SE pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Charleston Pointe SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Charleston Pointe SE offers parking.
Does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Charleston Pointe SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE have a pool?
No, 2301 Charleston Pointe SE does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE have accessible units?
No, 2301 Charleston Pointe SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Charleston Pointe SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Charleston Pointe SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Charleston Pointe SE does not have units with air conditioning.
