2301 Charleston Pointe SE

This Charming 2-Story home is nestled in the beautiful neighborhood of Charleston Pointe! Minutes from EAST ATLANTA VILLAGE, GRESHAM PARK & DOWNTOWN, this home is the perfect location!! This home features 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, 1-CAR GARAGE, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, BEDROOM & BATHROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL, 2-STORY FAMILY ROOM with FIREPLACE; too many amenities to list! The Master Suite features vaulted ceilings a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower! The lawn service is taken care of!