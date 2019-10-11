All apartments in Gresham Park
1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE

1923 Wee Kirk Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Wee Kirk Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled ranch in Gresham Park! Featuring stunning refinished hardwood floors, new carpeting in the master, and fresh paint throughout, this home is the perfect blank canvas just waiting for your personal touch! Allow your inner chef to explore the delightful galley-style kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, and a cheery breakfast area. The sprawling master suite is your personal sanctuary for rest and relaxation, offering a spacious attached bathroom, large sitting room, and private exterior door to the deck out back. Although positioned in an up-and-coming neighborhood, you can still experience confidence and peace of mind with security doors and security treatments to the rear windows of the home. Centrally located on the MARTA bus line and less than 5 minutes to both I-20 and I-285, getting around town will be an absolute breeze! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity and schedule your home tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE have any available units?
1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE have?
Some of 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE offer parking?
No, 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE have a pool?
No, 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
