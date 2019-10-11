1923 Wee Kirk Rd SE

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled ranch in Gresham Park! Featuring stunning refinished hardwood floors, new carpeting in the master, and fresh paint throughout, this home is the perfect blank canvas just waiting for your personal touch! Allow your inner chef to explore the delightful galley-style kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, and a cheery breakfast area. The sprawling master suite is your personal sanctuary for rest and relaxation, offering a spacious attached bathroom, large sitting room, and private exterior door to the deck out back. Although positioned in an up-and-coming neighborhood, you can still experience confidence and peace of mind with security doors and security treatments to the rear windows of the home. Centrally located on the MARTA bus line and less than 5 minutes to both I-20 and I-285, getting around town will be an absolute breeze! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity and schedule your home tour today before it's gone!