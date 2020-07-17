2664 Rice Mill Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing 5BR/3BA home in Swim/Tennis Community in Grayson City Limits. Main floor bedroom/Office. Kitchen features gas range and maple cabinets. 2 Story Great Room w/fireplace and wall of windows. Separate Dining Room plus Living Room. Laundry Room w/Washer/Dryer on Upper Level. Full unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. Fenced, level backyard great for children or pets to have space to play. Lawn care & pest control included. Will discuss pets. No smoking inside home. Walk to Pool & Tennis. Sidewalks & Street Lights. Underground UtilitiesAvailable to Show After June 30th. No Signs allowed in this neighborhood - Look for the "Welcome Friends" Sign by the Driveway/Front Walkway - More photos coming soon