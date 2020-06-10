All apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville, GA
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

1185 GREEN STREET Circle

1185 Green Street Circle · (352) 216-1361
Location

1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA 30501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2015 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom. Guests and owners will enjoy the spacious bedrooms with ensuite baths. High ceilings and extra large windows allow and abundance of light throughout. Fenced in back yard. Plenty of parking in 2 car garage and rear parking under carport. One year lease minimum. Pets are negotiable. Close to HWY 60, North East Georgia Medical Center, Shopping, Downtown and 985.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 GREEN STREET Circle have any available units?
1185 GREEN STREET Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 1185 GREEN STREET Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1185 GREEN STREET Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 GREEN STREET Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 GREEN STREET Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1185 GREEN STREET Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1185 GREEN STREET Circle does offer parking.
Does 1185 GREEN STREET Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 GREEN STREET Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 GREEN STREET Circle have a pool?
No, 1185 GREEN STREET Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1185 GREEN STREET Circle have accessible units?
No, 1185 GREEN STREET Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 GREEN STREET Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 GREEN STREET Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 GREEN STREET Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 GREEN STREET Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
