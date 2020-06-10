1185 GREEN STREET Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom. Guests and owners will enjoy the spacious bedrooms with ensuite baths. High ceilings and extra large windows allow and abundance of light throughout. Fenced in back yard. Plenty of parking in 2 car garage and rear parking under carport. One year lease minimum. Pets are negotiable. Close to HWY 60, North East Georgia Medical Center, Shopping, Downtown and 985.