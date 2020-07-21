Rent Calculator
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6340 Jones Rd
6340 Jones Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6340 Jones Road, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this Move-In ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home today. A beautiful home with a large lot in a quiet area.Perfect for a growing family. Not accepting housing vouchers at this time. Pets welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6340 Jones Rd have any available units?
6340 Jones Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 6340 Jones Rd have?
Some of 6340 Jones Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6340 Jones Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Jones Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Jones Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6340 Jones Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6340 Jones Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6340 Jones Rd offers parking.
Does 6340 Jones Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 Jones Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Jones Rd have a pool?
No, 6340 Jones Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6340 Jones Rd have accessible units?
No, 6340 Jones Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Jones Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 Jones Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6340 Jones Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6340 Jones Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
