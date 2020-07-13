All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4829 Brookwood Place

4829 Brookwood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Brookwood Pl, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
PRETTY 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home on a SPACIOUS Lot!!! - You'll have plenty of room surrounding you with this 2 story, 3 bedroom /2.5 bathroom home! Situated on a huge lot, you have a perfect space for entertaining! Living room is beautiful and welcoming with a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has nice cabinets with a naturally sunlit & pretty dining area. Gorgeous high ceilings are on the second level of this home. AND, you'll have a 2 car garage!

DON'T WAIT - with all these awesome features, this one's sure to move QUICK!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3747257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Brookwood Place have any available units?
4829 Brookwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 4829 Brookwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Brookwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Brookwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Brookwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4829 Brookwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 4829 Brookwood Place offers parking.
Does 4829 Brookwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Brookwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Brookwood Place have a pool?
No, 4829 Brookwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 4829 Brookwood Place have accessible units?
No, 4829 Brookwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Brookwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Brookwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 Brookwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 Brookwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
