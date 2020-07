Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This two story property is a beautiful brick front home with a 2 car garage. The home includes a large gourmet kitchen , dual stair case entry from the main level, and separate living, dining, and family space including a fireplace. The home also has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The laundry room is complete with a washer and dryer. This is a perfect family home!