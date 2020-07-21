All apartments in Forsyth County
7520 Ledgewood Way

7520 Ledgewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

7520 Ledgewood Way, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning & Beautiful Home In Weston w/ Master on Main,Amazing Finished Terrace Level, Beautiful Hardwood Floors,Formal Dining Room that Seats 12+, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Island & Granite Counter tops,Cherry Cabinets,Kitchen-aid Stainless Steel Appliances, New French Door Refrigerator,Open to Family Room w/ Stone Fireplace, featuring Built-In Bookcases,Master Bath w/Separate Tub and Shower,Walk-In Closets,Laundry Room on Main Level,Half Bath on Main, Large Loft/2nd Family room w/Hardwood Floors/Built-Ins in Huge Bonus room, Finished Basement with In-Law Suite,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 Ledgewood Way have any available units?
7520 Ledgewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 7520 Ledgewood Way have?
Some of 7520 Ledgewood Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 Ledgewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
7520 Ledgewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 Ledgewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 7520 Ledgewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 7520 Ledgewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 7520 Ledgewood Way offers parking.
Does 7520 Ledgewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 Ledgewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 Ledgewood Way have a pool?
No, 7520 Ledgewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 7520 Ledgewood Way have accessible units?
No, 7520 Ledgewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 Ledgewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 Ledgewood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7520 Ledgewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7520 Ledgewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
