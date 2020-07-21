7520 Ledgewood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Stunning & Beautiful Home In Weston w/ Master on Main,Amazing Finished Terrace Level, Beautiful Hardwood Floors,Formal Dining Room that Seats 12+, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Island & Granite Counter tops,Cherry Cabinets,Kitchen-aid Stainless Steel Appliances, New French Door Refrigerator,Open to Family Room w/ Stone Fireplace, featuring Built-In Bookcases,Master Bath w/Separate Tub and Shower,Walk-In Closets,Laundry Room on Main Level,Half Bath on Main, Large Loft/2nd Family room w/Hardwood Floors/Built-Ins in Huge Bonus room, Finished Basement with In-Law Suite,