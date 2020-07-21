All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:39 PM

6865 North Creekside Point

6865 N Creekside Pt · No Longer Available
Location

6865 N Creekside Pt, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Acre wooded lot w/creek on cul-de-sac off Hampton Golf Course, tennis, swim, basketball, walking trail & pond access. Main floor: open plan; hardwood throughout; gourmet kitchen, gas griddle stove, double fridge, & walk in pantry. Upstairs: 2 bedrooms w/full baths & 2 bedrooms w/adjoining full bath, all w/walk in closets. Basement: galley kitchen, laundry room, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Upper deck w/fireplace & TV hookup; lower deck off basement

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

