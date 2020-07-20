5390 Shiloh Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Beautiful home, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, With a BIG loft on the second floor, in highly sought South Forsyth School District. The main level includes high ceilings, hardwood floor and guest bedroom with full bath. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Large island, stainless steel appliances. Upper level includes three secondary bedrooms, loft/entertainment area, master suite with double trey ceiling,oversized walk-in closet. Swim-tennis and playground. Listing managed by Saresa Mills.