Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

5390 Shiloh Woods Drive

5390 Shiloh Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5390 Shiloh Woods Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, With a BIG loft on the second floor, in highly sought South Forsyth School District. The main level includes high ceilings, hardwood floor and guest bedroom with full bath. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Large island, stainless steel appliances. Upper level includes three secondary bedrooms, loft/entertainment area, master suite with double trey ceiling,oversized walk-in closet. Swim-tennis and playground. Listing managed by Saresa Mills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive have any available units?
5390 Shiloh Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive have?
Some of 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5390 Shiloh Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5390 Shiloh Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
