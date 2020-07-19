Rent Calculator
All apartments in Forsyth County
Home
Forsyth County, GA
425 Tidwell Road
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:13 AM
1 of 15
425 Tidwell Road
425 Tidwell Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
425 Tidwell Road, Forsyth County, GA 30004
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Hard to find one level living. Large Fenced Backyard. Separate Dining Room. Great Location Close to 400. Move in first week in March.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Tidwell Road have any available units?
425 Tidwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forsyth County, GA
.
What amenities does 425 Tidwell Road have?
Some of 425 Tidwell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 425 Tidwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
425 Tidwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Tidwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 425 Tidwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forsyth County
.
Does 425 Tidwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 425 Tidwell Road offers parking.
Does 425 Tidwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Tidwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Tidwell Road have a pool?
No, 425 Tidwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 425 Tidwell Road have accessible units?
No, 425 Tidwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Tidwell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Tidwell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Tidwell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Tidwell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
